School districts told closure extension is “very real possibility”

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Last week, the governor mandated the closure of schools through March 30, but now state officials are saying districts should be prepared for an extension.

Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) officials said there is a “very real possibility of the closure extending beyond March 30.” Decisions regarding future statewide school closures will be made after consulting public health officials. The governor’s executive order said the dates of the closures are considered “Act of God” days and will not need to be made up at the end of the year.

IBSE said districts will have the ability to provide continuous learning opportunities “thorugh whatever means possible, including through technology and free online resources.” They continued to say all districts are encouraged to develop e-learning plans and that may be necessary if the closure extends past March 30. They said Executive Order 2020-05 gives flexibility for e-learning plan approval including:

Removes limit on number of days

Requires only ROE/ISC verification of plan to implement

Relaxes 300-minute instructional time requirement

Officials said student work completed during the closure “must not negatively impact a student’s grades or otherwise impact a student’s academic standing.” During the closure, student work will only be allowed to count to increase a student’s academic standing.

The organization said they are currently reviewing questions about special education and will provide further instruction as soon as possible. Resources for engaging students with disabilities and English learners is available here.

ISBE has received a waiver from the USDA to allow districts to serve food in non-congregate settings. Schools can fill out an application and submit it to ISBE. Children ages 18 and younger or enrolled in school can get free meals during the school closure.

For more information about ISBE guidelines during the closure, click here.

Champaign Unit 4 School District was on spring break this week, but officials said they are ready to help families during the closure.

Unit 4 officials said families can call their student’s school building on March 23 to schedule a time to pick up essential items or medications for their children. Administrators will ask anyone who comes into the building to sign in at the main office and maintain social distance (6 feet) from others when possible.

Starting Tuesday, the schools will be closed and staff will have limited access. Those that need access to the building because of an emergency between March 24 and 30 are asked to contact their school’s principal.

The district has put together online resources for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.They have also created a food distribution plan for children ages 18 and younger in the community and in the Young Adult Program.