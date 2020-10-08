School district’s hybrid plans leave parents with questions

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After ISBE issued an emergency ruling that would allow unlicensed professionals to work in classrooms with students, Urbana’s school district announced Tuesday it would begin bringing back some of its most vulnerable elementary school students.

But parents have told WCIA they want to know if that means unlicensed personnel will be working with children who have IEPs. Board members also asked for that answer Tuesday night.

“I think it would just depend on who might be willing to do that [return] at this point,” Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said at the time. “A lot of them are doing teletherapy remotely, and I would imagine many would continue to do that based on the emails read tonight and the many texts and phone messages and emails that I’ve received.”

WCIA 3 News reached out to a district spokesperson with questions about the number of unlicensed professionals already working for the district, how the district will appoint licensed professionals to supervise in each building and who would be assigned to work in-person with children who have IEPs.

Kameron Williams, the Director of Marketing and Communications for USD #116, responded with the following statement, noting Ivory-Tatum “likes the questions, but for now would like to move forward with the statement below and we will reach out with details once appropriate.”

“We are working with administrators to prioritize needs and determine staff availability at this time. We will also continue to problem solve other options and alternatives for our students who need more support with remote learning.” Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, Superintendent of USD #116

The district said its plan to bring back its most disengaged and vulnerable students would focus on those with chronic truancy, IEPs and children who need language support.