School district uses new disinfectant systems

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)— Schools are using new technology to keep kids from getting sick.

The district bought two new disinfectant systems. They are hoping it will help them improve attendance rates this school year by cutting down on illnesses.​

Staff at Lincoln Trail Elementary School say they started using the Clorox Total 360 System at the end of last fall. The system uses electrostatic technology to disinfect around all angles of hard surfaces. The janitorial staff says this new system has helped them clean up surfaces in hours as opposed to the days it would normally take to sanitize.

Most importantly they say it is helping students. It costs $3,500-$4,000 per unit. Right now they have two for the district. They are hoping to get more for the next school year.​

