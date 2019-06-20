School district updates renovation plans

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The school district is releasing detailed design plans to renovate the middle and high school.

This is part of the master plan to update several schools in the district. There are some projects that will come before this, like revamping the elementary schools.

The plan is to create safer traffic patterns and control around the middle and high schools. Classroom and cafeteria space would also be expanded, plus the addition of a baseball field on campus.

School Board President John Dimit says, “The planning has been done and the next step is to develop the cost estimates. Then we can move forward as the years advance.”

Construction could start in the next few years, or sooner. The district says it’ll be paid for through sales tax revenue.

Here’s a link to the full video of the design plan.