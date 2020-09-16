School district supports principal during chemotherapy

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Douglas County community is helping a principal fighting cancer. Lisa Sigrist has been with Arcola High School for 10 years. Now she’s starting chemotherapy, and students and staff are supporting her.

They’re selling t-shirts and face masks to raise money. They’ve even started planning meals for her family. They say it’s all the kind-of thing she would do for someone else.

“She’s somebody that you want representing your school,” said Assistant Principal Nick Lindsey. Sigrist’s legacy at her school is paying off with interest.

“She called me and said she had some concerns about some health-related problems,” explained Superintendent Tom Mulligan, adding that the news was tough to hear. Sigrist has a rare kind of cancer called Neuroendocrine cancer, but she’s not letting it get her down.

“When she can, she’s here. And when she’s here, you’d never know that she’s going through what she’s going through,” said Lindsey. “She’s such a tough personality and just has a great mindset to work through anything. I just admire her so much and the strength that she has.”

Sigrist started aggressive chemotherapy, and students and staff are doing whatever they can to show support.

“They started the fundraiser with t-shirts and masks, and our staff has put together baskets for her, with things that will comfort her with her chemotherapy,” Lindsey explained.

They say it’s the least they can do after all she’s done for them.

“Since she’s been here, our graduation rate is almost 100% every year, and that’s because she cares so much about each individual kid,” said Mulligan. “She is the one who would go out of her way to lead events like this for other people.”

People in that area are encouraged to wear purple tomorrow in honor of Sigrist. The district is raising money and creating a meal-train to help Sigrist’s family.