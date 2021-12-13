School district spending $1 million in security measures

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One school district is taking action after violence forced lockdowns this year. Even today, a BB gun was taken from a high school student.

The Centennial High School principal emailed parents saying a BB gun was taken from a high school student. He said they found out by an anonymous tip. They said the matter is being taken very seriously.

Tonight, the school district is addressing safety. They voted and passed two different security measures..

One, was to keep paying security officers until June. The other was to have a four year contract with Evolv Technology. That would place metal detectors at two of the high schools.

They also named Jeremy Canales as their new director of security and school safety. He is a former Champaign Police Officer that will be responsible for all safety and security staff for the district.

“As we know there’s been a lot of violence in our community,” Jeremy Canales said. “As an individual, as one person coming to join the team, that’s trying to combat that violence, I’ve done it on the law enforcement side and now I want to step over to the Unit 4 side and see if I can help out there.”

He starts on January 3rd, 2022. By approving the metal detectors and security officers, the district will be spending over one million dollars.