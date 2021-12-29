School district selects superintendent finalists; names not released

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools have narrowed their superintendent search to two, but officials are not releasing the candidates’ names immediately.



District spokesperson Denise Swarthout did not know the finalists’ names on Wednesday, and she was not sure when the names would be made public.



In the meantime, this district will hold virtual input sessions on Wednesday, January 5, for residents to hear from the candidates and ask them questions. The search firm being paid by the district for the search, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, will moderate the question and answer session. The session for the first candidate will be at 6 p.m., and the second session will be at 7:15 p.m. Both sessions will use this Zoom link. Residents can also contact the school board with feedback.



The school district is looking for a permanent replacement for Dr. Paul Fregeau, who left in June to take the same position at the Fox C-6 School District in the St. Louis area. That district serves around 12,000 students, while DPS has around 8,400. Fregeau had been with DPS since 2017.

The district said the search for Fregeau’s replacement has seen two open forums, 15 focus groups, 16 individual interviews, and nearly 1,100 survey results from students, parents, teachers, staff, and others.