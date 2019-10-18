School district seeks community input

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — School district leaders hope the community will attend a couple meetings to help address facility needs at the middle school and plan the future of other buildings.

Optional facility tours will be offered prior to the meetings for those who are interested. At next week’s meeting, there will be a presentation on finances and funding before scenarios are reviewed. The district plans to gather feedback for changes and improvements.

School District Facility Meetings

Maroa-Forsyth Middle School

October 23 & November 13: 6:30 pm

Optional facility tour: 6 pm