School district searching for new solutions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — School district leaders will meet Monday night to discuss new options after a proposal to swap two schools was taken off the table.

Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Susan Zola announced Friday the district was no longer considering plans to switch students and staff at Garden Hills Academy and International Prep Academy. The decision came after hundreds of parents, teachers and community members spoke out against the plan at two listening sessions last week. The plan would have led to moving Garden Hills students out of their neighborhood so a dual-language Spanish program at IPA could expand from K-5 to K-8.

Garden Hills families said they hadn’t been approached by the district before it first pitched the idea in December. Families from International Prep Academy also voiced frustration, saying they believed the district was considering an expansion at its current site rather than swapping campuses.

Teachers at the listening sessions said they were concerned that the swap wouldn’t address issues of academic achievement and enrollment gaps. At a gathering with reporters on Friday, Zola said the district is working to close those gaps, particularly with African American students. She said the district is in the process of conducting a root analysis study that will wrap up at the end of the Spring 2020 semester.

“So really, trying to look deeply into how do the African American students feel on our campuses, how do their families feel in terms of experiences with our schools,” Zola described the study. “What are other things we can look at to help close that achievement gap?”

She said she expected to implement recommendations based on the study by Fall 2020.

Zola said she also met with NAACP and ACLU leaders earlier in January to hear their concerns about the school swap.