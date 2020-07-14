School district revises tentative fall reopening plan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign school district announced Tuesday that it plans to start as many students as possible in the fall with virtual learning.

Many school board members, parents and staff voiced concerns at a meeting Monday night about the district’s ability to safely practice social distancing with in-person learning.

“Based on the guidance of the Board of Education, individuals will all start in the virtual space,” Superintendent Susan Zola said. “Then, we will reach out to families who fall into one of those identified categories [see image below] to see if they’re interested or need the support to come back in person.”

Courtesy of Unit 4 Schools

Zola said the district will start vetting that out with individual campuses.

“We may start with identifying students who receive free or reduced lunch, for example,” she said. “Those are students who we know might or have benefited from our ongoing support with meals and school supplies and summer learning opportunities.”

The district sent the following letter to Unit 4 families and staff on Tuesday: