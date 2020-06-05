School District responds in regards to teacher’s social media post

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teacher within the Mattoon School District is under investigation for comments she made on social media.
A teacher who works as a paraprofessional reportedly used the n-word multiple times in a post on Facebook.
Mattoon School District’s superintendent, Larry Lilly, issued a statement on this matter:
Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 shares concerns regarding recent comments made in a post by an employee on their personal social media page. The comments made by the employee are not representative of the district’s values, goals and vision for our students, staff and community.
When learning about the matter on Friday, June 5, the district immediately contacted its attorney and initiated an investigation to address the matter.
Our school district believes in and values diversity and inclusivity. We encourage communication, consideration of feelings, and valuing differences, all of which result in an environment of belonging and support. Educating our students and staff about being positive leaders and role models both in the classroom and the community is a core belief.
We appreciate the outreach from our community and their sense of responsibility to alert us to this concern.Larry Lilly, Superintendent Mattoon CUSD2