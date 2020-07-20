School district releases reopening plan

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — With just under a month before classes start, the Tolono school district released their reopening plan for the fall. The district plans on having in-person classes every day of the school week, but those days will be shortened, and parents can choose to have their children only do remote learning.

Unity East and Unity West Elementary hours will be from 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with lunch provided on site. Unity Jr. High and the high school will have class from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with guided remote learning from 1-3:00 p.m. and grab and go lunch before leaving. Seating in classrooms will be adjusted for social distancing, and there will be other safety measures such as additional classroom and building cleanings, staggered class dismissals, hallways with single direction aisles and more.

Only students who attend in-person classes may participate in extracurricular activities at the Junior High and High School.

The district said all students on site must wear masks, but there will be breaks during the day for students to take them off with social distancing.

As for riding school buses, students will have to show their driver a daily COVID-19 signature pass that says they are symptom free and have had their temperature checked by a guardian. Schools will also do temperature checks at the buildings.

Anyone who tests positive will be out of school for at least fourteen days and can return afterwards with a doctor’s note. The district said anyone who is in close contact of a person who had a positive test, and were near them without a mask and within six feet for more than 15 minutes, will have to self-quarantine.

Classes start on August 19, and registration information will be available on July 24.

To see the entire reopening plan, we have it below.