DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public School officials said as of right now, they will have the first day of classes post-Spring break on Monday as planned.

However, they said that plan can change at anytime depending on advice from Governor Pritzker. Superintendent Paul Fregeau said in a press conference on Friday if the district does have to make the decision to close schools, a main concern is the lack of childcare options in the area.