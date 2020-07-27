SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Springfield Public School District #186 announced Monday they have started online registration and will be offering in-person opportunities to eligible families to sign their students up for school in the coming days.

A press release from the district stated Monday details on documents and information needed for registration can be found on their website. The deadline for signing up has been set for Friday, July 31.

The release added families must decide between a hybrid blend of in-person and remote-learning option or a fully remote-learning option.

Final schedules for the hybrid option will be determined based on social distancing requirements.

“It is also possible that at any point in time, we would have to provide fully remote learning for all students, if the data for our region calls for this,” the release said.

For the hybrid blend of in-person and remote learning, elementary, middle, and high school students will attend in-person classes for a minimum of two days per week, and possibly up to four days each week. That also depends on enrollment.

“We must follow CDC guidelines for capacity limits and social distancing,” the release said. “It is possible that students will attend on alternating days.”

For the fully remote-learning option, elementary, middle, and high school students will receive direct instructions virtually four days per week, with one day (Monday,) of independent remote learning.

Further details on both options can be found in the draft of their Return to Learn plan.

In-person registration at will be held by the district at the following schools: Lanphier, Southeast, Springfield and Franklin.

“This is ONLY for District 186 families who do not have a device or internet that will allow them to register.”

Springfield Public School District #186 in-person registration schedule: