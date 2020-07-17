School district offers mobile, online registration

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Online Registration for the 2020-2021 school year is underway and it is very important that all returning Unit 4 students get registered. Unit 4 is offering mobile registration at two locations on Tuesday, July 21 to support families who may not have access to a device or internet. There will be Spanish, French, and Qanjobal interpreters available to help translate.

Buses equipped with Chromebooks and a mobile hotspot will be parked at the following locations from 8 a.m.-Noon and 1-5 p.m.:

Hessel Park (1400 Grandview Dr., Champaign – near the pavilion)

Shadowwood (1600 N. Market St., Champaign – in front of the laundromat)

The online registration period began July 1 and continues through July 31. The family member designated as the primary guardian in the district’s Student Information System received a specific July 1 email with complete instructions on how to complete the online registration process. Families who did not receive the email, or those who need further assistance, are encouraged to contact their child’s school.