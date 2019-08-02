School district offers lessons for students and parents

1  of  2
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school district is offering a family-based educational program to families during the 2019-2020 academic year.

The Parent and Family Learning Lab will be offered Monday nights from 5:00 to 7:30 at the Stratton Academy of the Arts while school is in session. The initiative will offer personalized lessons in English, reading, math and technology. The goal is to help adults learn how to best help their children succeed.

If you’re interested in registering, contact Unit 4’s Student, Family and Community Liaison, Stephanie Wilkerson, at wilkerst@u4sd.org, 217-351-3701 or 217-418-2512. Space is limited to 25 families.

