School district offers food distribution plan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 is creating a food distribution plan for those 18 and younger and anyone participating in the Young Adult Program.

In an email, officials said they do not have to be a Unit 4 student to use this service. Starting March 23, there will be three drive-up distribution areas open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. Those will be set up at Garden Hills Academy, Booker T. Washington Stem Academy and Jefferson Middle School.

If you want to use this service, you must be in a car with closed doors and windows in order to pick-up meals from the sites. Officials said you must following the following process utilized by staff at the distribution site:

Sign #1: Do not roll down windows or open doors

Sign #2: How many children ages 18 or younger

Sign #3: Please pull up to pick-up site to collect meal boxes

Meal boxes will include five breakfasts and five lunches. Those without transportation can call the Food Service Office at (217) 351-3852 to set up home delivery.