School district offers COVID testing as students return from holiday break

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — In an effort to catch COVID cases before student return to the classroom, the Urbana School District is offering special drive-through testing next week.

A letter from Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said students can test at the former Central Office located at 205 North Race Street from 7-8:30 a.m. on Monday, January 3, and Tuesday, January 4. This is in addition to the after-school drive-through testing at Yankee Ridge Elementary School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and the regular weekly testing in schools.



Urbana schools employees can test at the former Comcast building at the corner of Vine Street and Fairlawn Drive from 7-8:30 a.m. on Monday, January 3, and Tuesday, January 4. This is in addition to the regular testing for staff for the rest of that week.



Classes resume at Urbana public schools on January 3.



A spokesperson for Champaign Unit 4 Schools did not immediately know if that district was offering extra testing ahead of students’ return on January 4.