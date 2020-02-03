School district offers book study for parents

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Warrensburg-Latham School District is offering a book study for parents.

School officials said they are hoping to teach students more about grit and resilience. Questions will be posted on Facebook and Twitter for parents to answer. The questions will be based on the book “How to Raise an Adult” by Julie Lythcott-Haims.

They want students to know it’s okay to fail sometimes and they want parents support in helping to teach these lessons. The first set of questions will be posted online next Wednesday, February 12th.