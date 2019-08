CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials at the Casey-Westfield School District say a data breach has affected nearly 900 students and staff. They say they were notified by software company Aimsweb a third-party got access to names and possibly email address and birthdates.

Former staff or students in grades K – 6th, from 2008 – 2016 could be affected. Experian is offering free monitoring.

For more information, click here.