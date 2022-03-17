MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour CUSD #3 Board of Education recently announced the hiring of Dr. Kenny Lee as the new superintendent of the Mahomet-Seymour Schools.

Dr. Lee is currently in his sixth year of serving as superintendent of the Minooka Community High School District #111. Prior to being in this position, he served as the superintendent of Iroquois County CUSD #9 in Watseka for six years. Dr. Lee began his career in public education in McLean County Unit 5, serving in a variety of positions, starting as a business teacher at Normal West High School up through serving as principal of Parkside Jr. High School.

Dr. Lee holds a Bachelor’s degree and an Ed.S. degree from Eastern Illinois University, a Master’s degree from Illinois State University and a doctorate from the University of St. Francis.

Hailing from Paxton, Illinois, Dr. Lee is deeply familiar with central Illinois and the Mahomet-Seymour schools.

He stated, “I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve as the next superintendent of Schools for Mahomet-Seymour Community Unit School District #3. Having grown up in nearby Ford County, I appreciate the rich history and great reputation of the school district and community. I am more than excited to begin building relationships with all stakeholders, and looking forward to becoming a Bulldog!“

Dr. Lee added, “Through the interview process, it was evident that Mahomet -Seymour schools is an excellent organization within a very supportive school community. To be chosen to serve the families of Mahomet-Seymour in this capacity is truly humbling.”

“Throughout the interview and selection process, Dr. Lee emerged as an experienced and highly respected leader in Illinois. He is a tremendous match for our school district,” said Board President Max McComb. “We are thrilled to welcome him to Mahomet-Seymour Schools as our new superintendent.”

Dr. Lee’s contract will be approved at the March 21, 2022 Board of Education meeting. A reception welcoming Dr. Lee will be held prior to the Board of Education meeting from 6:15 p.m to 7:00 p.m. at Middletown Prairie Elementary School. The public is invited to attend.