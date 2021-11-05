School district hosts vaccination clinic for kids

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Its really beneficial for all of us because we really are in this all together,” Sierra Shaw, mom, said.

Some parents say it’s a relief to finally have their kids vaccinated more than a year and a half after the pandemic was first. Some school districts are thinking about having a vaccination clinic for kids and today Urbana did just that.

The Urbana School District had over 400 parents say their kids would attend a clinic before the vaccine was given the okay. They started planning and once it was approved they were able to schedule it for today. They were happy with the turnout.

“We’re just really excited,” Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, Urbana School District Superintendent, said. “Parents are really happy to be here and have the opportunity to get their children vaccinated.”

Just a few days after Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine was approved, kids between the ages 5-11 lined up to get their shot at Urbana High School. The district had about 450 scheduled appointments.

“I wanted to make sure that everyone in my family was doing everything they could and making sure we’re protecting our family members, our neighbors, our teachers, all the folks we come in contact with that we don’t even think of, and just trying to make sure that we do our part to help get us out of this as soon as quickly as we can,” Shaw said.

Some parents say they thought it was great the district was able to put together the clinic so quickly.

“I was really impressed with how quickly it came together, with how easy it was to get signed up, how it was easy to come through, it was clear and easy to understand and go,” Shaw said. “I was really impressed with the turnaround and it was very convenient for us because we were able to just come right in.”

The superintendent says they had been talking with the Champaign Urbana Public Health District for awhile, so they were ready to make this happen. They say it’s not just a benefit for kids, but the people teaching them, too.

“It does give our teachers that sense of relief knowing that their vaccinated and now that many of their students will be vaccinated it will kind of relieve some of that anxiety and worry about it,” Superintendent Ivory-Tatum said.

“We’ve been looking forward to when our kids could get the vaccines,” Shaw said. “Our family made the choice to get it as soon as it was available to us. I’m happy to protect my son.”

Urbana is planning on holding a clinic for second doses. They also hope to offer first dose shots for those who missed this clinic.

Kids weren’t just vaccinated in Urbana today. Shots were given in Champaign. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District had 500 appointments at the I Hotel. If you’re still looking for an appointment, here are some other options.

Carle will have shots available every weekend this month at the Kohl’s Plaza in Champaign starting tomorrow. In Coles County, kids can get vaccinated at Carle Mattoon on Fridays. In Danville, OSF will have clinics on the 11th and 18th at pediatrics on Logan Avenue.