School district hosts Covid vaccination clinic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you want to get your kid a vaccine, one school is putting on a clinic.

Champaign School District is putting on a vaccination clinic at Bottenfield Elementary School. It will take place next Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. – 3.:00 p.m. It’s for anyone ages 5 and up.

They said already have about 350 people signed up. You can register ahead or walk in. They said shots will be available for anyone who wants one.

“We’re confident that we’re going to be able to serve the students of Champaign and Champaign County and families for anyone who comes in and feels they’d like to get a vaccination,” Dan Casillas, Champaign School District, said.

They will be also offering transportation to and from the vaccine clinic. For more information, check out the link below.

https://www.champaignschools.org/news/what_s_new/student_vaccination_clinic___nov__22-23_