School district gives families virtual look at IPA renovations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign School District is giving people a virtual look at the construction plans for the remodel of International Prep Academy (IPA).

They released a video online showing some of the 3D graphic models of the school renovations. While the school district did not respond to WCIA’s request for more details of the plan, the architectural company said construction should start in March next year and the redesigned IPA school will open in August 2022.

You can share your thoughts on the designs through an online survey.