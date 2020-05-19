School district files complaint against superintendent accused of embezzlement

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — A legal complaint against a former Bement school district superintendent is requesting that the court system not forgive $76,576 in the man’s bankruptcy case — the same amount of money he’s accused of embezzling from that district.

Lawyers for Bement schools filed the complaint against Dan Brue in the Central District of Illinois U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Monday.

In addition to allegedly stealing money from Bement, Brue is also under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations for alleged embezzlement of $250,000 from the Meridan Community School district.

Brue became superintendent in Bement in 2009; he resigned from Bement schools in 2013 to assume the superintendency of Merdian schools. He’s accused of using a fake company he created — Ideal Consulting and Construction Services — to pay himself.

The complaint against him requests a court that would determine “the debt owed to it by plaintiff be non-dischargable.”

If granted, that would mean that the $76,576 Brue is accused of stealing from Bement wouldn’t be a debt forgiven in the bankruptcy proceedings.