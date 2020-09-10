School district employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Mount Zion School District announced a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This letter is to inform you a staff member who worked around students the week of August 31 at the Intermediate School and Junior High School has tested positive for COVID-19,” said officials in a Facebook post.

They stated the District is coordinating with the Macon County Health Department to identify and monitor anyone who had recent contact with the employee. Those who are identified as having had prolonged close contact with the staff member will be quarantined for 14 days.

The District is continuing to monitor students and staff for signs of illness. The school has also been cleaned several times in the last week and there is proper cleaning/disinfecting of the areas with potential exposure.