School district details emergency response plans

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — With classes set to begin mid-August, schools are reviewing emergency response plans.

At JW Eater Junior High School, each classroom will now have an emergency response kit.

“One of the things we are adding are the go-kits, which includes a first-aid kit, food and water for students” Dr. Scott Woods, the school’s principal, explained. “We have a backpack that includes school emergency procedure information as well as contact information for students and parents.”

On August 30, the school will also hold an active-shooter drill with the Rantoul Police Department.

“It’s not something new for us,” Woods said. “We just want to take as much caution as possible to minimize risk.”

Last year, the school also launched a new system for screening visitors in the building, called Raptor. The new system requires anyone who enters the building to provide a photo ID, which is then scanned to make sure the person is allowed on school grounds.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has also suggested parents include emergency preparedness in back-to-school plans.

The IEMA suggests: