School district continues support for families & employees

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools District 61 is continuing to serve their families.

In a release, district officials said food service company Aramark provided 377 to students at four different sites Tuesday. Students can pick up breakfast and lunch on weekdays from 8-10 a.m. at the following locations:

MacArthur High School

Eisenhower High School

Stephen Decatur Middle School

Hope Academy

Officials also gave an update on their continuous learning efforts. Activity packets for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grades are now available online. Printed versions can be picked up at your students’ school on weekdays from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.. You can also contact your student’s school before 11:30 a.m. to request a packet to be mailed to your home.

In addition, the Keil Building is now closed to the public. Meetings will be scheduled on an as-needed basis. Also, all district-related travel for staff has been suspended until further notice. Supervisors should be contacted to cancel travel plans if you have any travel scheduled through May.

All district employees who get health insurance benefits have 24/7 access to a U.S. board-certified doctor through Teladoc, which is delivered via phone, video or mobile app visits. Officials said virtual care is recommended by the CDC as the way to get care and help avoid exposure and spreading.