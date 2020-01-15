School district changes boundaries

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education has voted to change the district’s boundaries for the first time in 25 years.

These changes have been in the works for almost a year. The proposal, created with the help of 20 community members and district officials, was presented to the board at its December meeting. It was approved at a Tuesday night meeting.

District officials say they are changing the boundaries because:

They don’t follow natural landmarks so they’re hard to easily define.

They lack a neighborhood emphasis for certain schools, meaning students don’t always get to go to the school in their neighborhood.

In 2018-19, 500+ students had to go to schools outside their neighborhood boundary

They also say several schools are well over or well under capacity, which is driving them to consolidate schools.

