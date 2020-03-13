School district cancels events and restricts gatherings

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield District 186 officials said they are canceling all after-hours and outside group events in their buildings.

Coordinator of Public Relations and Marketing Bree Hankins said the change is effective Friday through spring break. This comes after Governor Pritzker said to limit the number of people that can gather in indoor areas to 250 and 500 for outdoor events. This comes as officials try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Hankins said they are canceling gatherings and assemblies. They are also restricting the number of students that gather in one area during lunch and before and after school for at least the next 30 days.

In addition to these changes, they are encouraging employees and students to stay home when they are sick and emphasizing personal hygiene practices.