GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — School is canceled today for Georgetown-Ridge Farm students after a phone threat was made.

Georgetown Police said they received information of the threat around 4:15 a.m. They said after speaking with Georgetown-Ridge Farm Superintendent, Dr. Jean Neal, a decision was quickly made to close the district for the remainder of the day.

Dr. Neal posted the school closure on social media around 6:00 a.m.

The threat is under investigation.

This story will be updated.