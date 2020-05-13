School district approves 10 new positions

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education approved creating 10 new administrative-level positions during their Tuesday night meeting.

Those positions are part of an effort “to grow together while meeting the individual needs of…students inside and outside the classroom,” said Jeff Dase, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning for Decatur Public Schools.

The positions include interventionist, English language learner coordinator, Social emotional learning and equity coordinator, among others.

“As we embark upon a challenging and academically stimulating education career path for our students,” said Dase. “I want to stress the importance that this is only possible with buy-in and development of our teaching staff. That’s why our new organizational structure emphasizes staff development and well-being. Together, we can ensure we are all learning and growing to support our number one priority: doing what is best for all our children and students.”

For more information about the hiring process for DPS, click here.