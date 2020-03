DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools said they are aware of a threat regarding Eisenhower High School.

Both the high school and the school district posted on their Facebook pages Tuesday night. The posts said there was a threat to student safety, and that they and police are “working to ensure the safety of all students and have addressed the threat.”

No word what the threat was, but classes weren’t canceled. School will be in session on Wednesday, March 4.