School debuts book vending machine

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Southwest Elementary School debuted a new vending machine in their cafeteria Wednesday morning, but it did not have any snacks inside.

The Danville Public School Foundation helped cut the ribbon on a book vending machine, the first one in Danville Public Schools. Students at the school set reading goals every month and get rewarded with their pick from the machine if they hit it.

School officials said the book choices inside the machine were vetted by the students themselves.

The money to purchase the machine came directly from donated money to the foundation. They also donated the first wave of books to go in the machine. The school will use Title I money to keep it stocked.