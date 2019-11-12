School Closings

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Icy roads have several school districts closing Tuesday.
Here is a list of some districts that are closed:
- Altamont CUSD#10
- Arthur Christian School
- Casey-Westfield CUSD #C-4
- Charleston CUSD #1
- Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A
- Cumberland Unit 77
- Decatur Public Schools
- Dieterich
- EIASE Treatment and Learning Center at Fresh Start
- Effingham Schools
- Georgetown-Ridge Farm
- Jacksonville District #117
- Martinsville
- Mattoon Public Schools
- Neoga
- Pleasant Plains
- Shelbyville
- Stewardson-Strasburg
- Tri-City CUSD #1
Also, Champaign Unit 4 School District will not have rural bus service.