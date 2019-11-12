1  of  45
Closings
All EIASE programs Altamont CUSD#10 Arthur Christian School Casey-Westfield CUSD #C-4 CCAR Industries Central A&M Champaign Unit 4 School District Charleston CUSD #1 Charleston Head Start Coles County Counseling on Aging Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A Cumberland Unit 77 DECATUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS Decatur Public Schools District #61 Dial-A-Ride-Coles County Dieterich Douglas County Head Start Effingham Schools Georgetown-Ridge Farm Greenview School District Jacksonville District #117 Lake Land College LSA Decatur Marshall Martinsville Mattoon Head Start Mattoon Public Schools MSD of Warren County (Ind.) Neoga New Berlin Pana Unit 8 Paris-Crestwood Pleasant Plains Prairie Central CUSD #8 Salt Fork Sangamon Valley Shelbyville St. Patrick in Decatur St. Teresa in Decatur Stewardson-Strasburg Sullivan Sullivan Senior Center Tri-City CUSD #1 VASE/Middle Fork Westville CUSD #2

School Closings

News
Posted: / Updated:
Closings.jpg

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Icy roads have several school districts closing Tuesday.

Here is a list of some districts that are closed:

  • Altamont CUSD#10
  • Arthur Christian School
  • Casey-Westfield CUSD #C-4
  • Charleston CUSD #1
  • Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A
  • Cumberland Unit 77
  • Decatur Public Schools
  • Dieterich
  • EIASE Treatment and Learning Center at Fresh Start
  • Effingham Schools
  • Georgetown-Ridge Farm
  • Jacksonville District #117
  • Martinsville
  • Mattoon Public Schools
  • Neoga
  • Pleasant Plains
  • Shelbyville
  • Stewardson-Strasburg
  • Tri-City CUSD #1

Also, Champaign Unit 4 School District will not have rural bus service.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Upcoming Special Broadcasts

More Upcoming Special Broadcasts

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.