CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Here is an updated list of school closings in the area.
Rochester: Closed today
Blue Ridge CUSD #18: Closed today
Clinton: Closed today
Greenview School District: Closed today
Heyworth: Closed today
Jacksonville District #117 : Closed today
Lincoln Land Community College: Opening at 12:00 PM today
Pawnee School District #11: Closed today
Pleasant Plains: Closed today
Ridgeview : Closed today
Routt Catholic High School: Closed today
Sangamon Valley: Closed today
Senior Services of Central Illinois: Closed today
South Fork School District 14: Closed today
Springfield Concordia Lutheran School & Pre-School: Closed today
Springfield Public Schools: Closed today
Tri-City CUSD #1: Closed today
Warrensburg-Latham: Closed today