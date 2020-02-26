School Closings

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- You won't be able to sink your teeth into this story, but it should wet your whistle. For the second year in a row, and fourth time overall, Illinois American Water's Champaign County District placed first in the 15-County Water Supply Operator Association's water taste test competition.

A sample from the Mattis Water Treatment Plant was the winning entry based on taste, odor and clarity. As regional winner, it moves on to the statewide taste testing competition in the Illinois Section of American Water Works Association's (AWWA) Conference, WATERCON 2020, next month. The state winner moves to AWWA's National Best of the Best water taste testing in June.