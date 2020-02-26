School Closings

News
Posted: / Updated:
Closings.jpg

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Here is an updated list of school closings in the area.

Rochester: Closed today

Blue Ridge CUSD #18: Closed today

Clinton: Closed today

Greenview School District: Closed today

Heyworth: Closed today

Jacksonville District #117 : Closed today

Lincoln Land Community College: Opening at 12:00 PM today

Pawnee School District #11: Closed today

Pleasant Plains: Closed today

Ridgeview : Closed today

Routt Catholic High School: Closed today

Sangamon Valley: Closed today

Senior Services of Central Illinois: Closed today

South Fork School District 14: Closed today

Springfield Concordia Lutheran School & Pre-School: Closed today

Springfield Public Schools: Closed today

Tri-City CUSD #1: Closed today

Warrensburg-Latham: Closed today

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.