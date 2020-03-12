School celebrates birthday with student battling cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Birthdays are a big deal for kids. One 6-year-old in Springfield celebrated with his entire school. Students at Black Hawk Elementary let the kindergartener know he is not alone in his fight with cancer.

For a kid as happy as Sincere Wallace is, you would never know that he is facing the battle of his life.

“It was like the flu season, he just was mentioning that his stomach was hurting. So one day, we were laying back watching a movie and he put his arms up behind his head and I noticed like a lump right below his rib cage,” Sincere’s mom, Taylor Pitts, said.

Doctors found cancer in Sincere’s liver last October, requiring the kindergartner to undergo chemotherapy and open heart surgery to stop the disease from spreading.

“Knowing that you can’t take the pain away from your child is the worst thing in the world. And to know that you have to just watch them go through this tough thing nobody can really do anything about and just put it in the hands of these physicians and whoever you believe in to heal your child, it’s definitely hard,” Pitts said.

Sincere’s family at school is trying to make things a little easier for his family at home, surprising him with cupcakes and gifts from the entire school and they are not done yet.

“We are throwing a big birthday party/benefit here,” said Terrance Jordan, Black Hawk Elementary principal. “We have the Bad Boys Band coming, we have a dj coming, we have food, music, all the proceeds are going to go to support the family and we are just trying to get people to come on out and help sincere end his fight with cancer.”

Sincere’s actual birthday was Wednesday but his celebration with community that you can be a part of will take place March 21st at Black Hawk Elementary from 5-8 p.m.

You can show your support for Sincere by using the hashtag #fightlikesin on social media or donating money to help with his treatment here. You can learn more about Sincere’s journey here.