School bus safety meeting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parents are meeting to discuss school transportation concerns.

The meeting is scheduled to happen at 4:00 at the Champaign Public Library on Saturday. Parents were asked to bring lists of ideas for making the ride to school safer. Group leaders will then submit those suggestions to the school district.

The district responded to some parents’ concerns earlier in the week:

“Unit 4 safely transports more than 5,000 students to and from school each day. The beginning of a new school year is especially challenging for transportation in all school districts due to last minute enrollments and changes in student placements that can require specialized equipment and adjustments to bus routes. Providing safe, reliable and timely transportation remains our priority.” CHAMPAIGN UNIT 4 SCHOOL DISTRICT

Representatives from both MTD and the Champaign School District will be at the meeting to address some concerns.