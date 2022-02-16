MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — One school board officially voted to change some of their Covid mitigations.

Monticello school board voted to officially stay mask recommended for their schools. They changed to this last week. Vaccinated employees will no longer have to do weekly testing. They also changed so there’s no more contact tracing for positive cases. Parents at the board meeting were passionate about the school district staying mask recommended.

“I understand that there are examples on both sides of this argument that masks for and against masking for students, but it has become increasingly clear to our family that the harm caused by masks are growing and they far outweigh benefits at this point,” One parent said.

There are some rules staying in place. Kids will still have to wear masks on school buses and students with potential Covid symptoms are asked to stay home until they are symptom free for 24 hours, or until they have a negative test.

The superintendent of Monticello said their positive Covid cases have significantly decreased. Here’s a timeline of Covid positive cases he said in the meeting.

Week of December 10 — 28 students were Covid positive. 3 employees were Covid positive.

Week of January 14 — 82 students were Covid positive. 10 employees were Covid positive.

Last week (February 7- 11) — 20 students were Covid positive. 0 employees were Covid positive.

The school district is still planning on offering Covid testing at Lincoln School at least until spring break.