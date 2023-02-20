URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Three leadership positions at Urbana High School are on the chopping block. In a statement, the principal said he welcomes a public conversation about it because he he has “nothing to hide.”

The Urbana School Board will vote on the administrators’ futures on Tuesday. Taren Nance didn’t want to go on camera with his story just yet, but he has a lot to share about his experience as principal over the past two school years. While he says he will accept the outcome of the vote, Urbana is still his home and he’s not going anywhere.

“The district office has made attempts to humiliate me, assassinate my character, strip me of my blackness, and has now threatened my livelihood,” Nance said in a statement responding to the resolution that would authorize the district to not re-employ him next year.

Nance goes on to say he uprooted his life to move to Urbana from Maryland. He said: “I have dedicated my professional career to the lives of any student or educator who has been marginalized, underserved, underrepresented, or labeled ‘at-risk.'”

Nance created the Anti-Violence Collective in April of last year – a group he says aims to deter young people of color from violence. Since that month, he says he has been under “personal and professional attacks.”

Referring to the district, Nance said: “the organization has turned against me, issued me a ‘cease and desist’ letter back in October 2022 for the use of AVC.”

Nance told WCIA one of the core issues between himself and the district is whether he can apply for grants for the AVC.

Meanwhile, the district says it can’t disclose any more details about restructuring plans until final decisions are made.

A second resolution on the school board’s agenda would authorize the district to demote two more Urbana High School administrators – Associate Principal Janice Nolan and Assistant Principal Julie Blixen – to positions with lower salaries.

In an email to families, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said: “after thoughtful consideration and evaluation of the needs of the students, staff and administrators at Urbana High School, district administration has decided to undergo a restructuring of resources and positions at UHS.”

Ivory-Tatum also said: “while we understand you may have questions, we believe these administrative changes ensure all Urbana High School students achieve at high levels and are college and career ready. The district will begin a national search to fill these positions in the coming weeks.”

Nance also said: “I came here because I believed that this community needed someone like me – passionate, strategic, and representative of the lives being lost to gun violence. I believed that I needed this community and still do, despite the treatment I have endured in Urbana School District 116.”

Neither district officials nor the two other administrators have responded to WCIA 3’s requests for comment.