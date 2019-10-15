School board to vote on separation agreement

1  of  2
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After a summer on paid administrative leave, the Champaign school district’s chief financial officer is slated to part ways with the district.

School board members will vote tonight on a separation and release agreement for Tom Lockman, who has been on leave from the district since June 17.

Officials didn’t offer a statement regarding their reasons for the move at the time.

Lockman previously said he believes it was retaliatory after going public with financial concerns earlier this year.

