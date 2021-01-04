School board to vote on returning to classrooms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Schools across Illinois are starting the spring semester over the next week or so. Monday, Springfield’s school board will decide whether students can return to the classrooms.

In August–when the school year started–the District set in place three metrics they would need to meet to return in October. Now it is January, and the county is not hitting the mark for two of the three numbers.

But students could still return on January 12 if the school board votes to allow it.