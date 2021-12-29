School board to discuss weapons detection system

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After their neighbors across Wright Street approved metal detectors at some school entrances, Urbana public schools next week will talk about installing similar devices.



The school board on Tuesday night will get a demonstration on the OPENGATE system from Ohio-based CEIA USA Ltd. The company described OPENGATE as “a Groundbreaking Weapons Detection System

designed for the automatic screening of people in transit, including their luggage, backpacks, and bags, for the detection of Mass Casualty Metal Threats, such as high caliber assault weapons and IED devices.”

An image of the OPENGATE weapons detection system as included in the Urbana school board agenda

The school board on Tuesday will also talk about results from surveys of staff and students about the devices. And as is the case at every board meeting, the public will have a chance to comment. District administrators are asking the board take a formal vote on the weapons detection system on January 18.



No other details on the district’s plan were immediately available.



This month, amid continued concerns about school safety, the Champaign Unit 4 School Board voted to install metal detectors at the district’s two high schools.