RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “I will now be on the sidelines. Rooting for all of you, because if you guys are successful, then the kids will be successful,” Andy Graham, former Rantoul school board president, wrote in a statement.

He resigned tonight, effective immediately. It happened at the school board meeting.

Graham was not in attendance, but another member read a statement he had prepared.

This comes after calls from the community to do so. Several members of the community said he wears three different hats.

Including board president, township supervisor, and a village employee. Many people believe the titles overlapped and it was a conflict of interest.

“I think he and we in the community, the small group of us that came together on this, we hope to work with the school board on this. And the new members who will be seated and hopefully seated in the near future, and those who will be elected next spring to help move Rantoul city schools forward and invoke the change that we hoped would be demonstrated this school year,” Debbra Sweat, a community member, said.