CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The president of the Unity School Board in Tolono has been charged with a public indecency misdemeanor after he was arrested on Tuesday.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said that 70-year-old Frederick Koss of Pesotum was in his car at Hessel Park when a trained sexual assault nurse allegedly saw him touching himself while looking at the splash pad. She got out of her car, approached him in his car to confront him and took photos of him. She also recorded his license plate and contacted police.

Reitz said an officer went to Koss’ home to question him. Koss admitted that he had pulled into a parking space to “use a phone and adjust himself” and that he had been touching himself while watching a video on his phone. However, he insisted that he was not looking at children who were there.

Koss was taken to the Champaign County Jail Tuesday night and was released after posting a $100 bond. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and was told by Judge Brett Olmstead to return to court on Aug. 25.

Conviction of public indecency carries a maximum penalty of up to 364 days in the County Jail. Rietz said that Koss had no prior convictions.