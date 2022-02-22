MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — School board members of the Mahomet-Seymour school district will be asked to approve a nearly $98 million tax increase to fund the construction of a new school and renovations at three others at Tuesday’s meeting.

This is a recommendation from the Bulldog Blueprint Community Engagement Initiative, asking for $97.9 million bond issues to be put on the ballot in June.

According to Superintendent Lindsey Hall, this project would include a process of demolishing the existing junior high building to construct a new building. The existing building was opened in 1961. Originally, it was the Mahomet-Seymour High School building but was later converted to the junior high when the new high school building was opened in 1981.

Besides the construction of a new school building, the money would help address capacity issues at three other school buildings, including Middletown Prairie and Lincoln Trail elementary schools and Mahomet-Seymour High School. The superintendent says it would also help address the highest priority physical needs in all buildings. In addition, it will cover the cost of moving the school’s transportation department.

If the plan is approved by the school board, voters will be asked to approve a tax increase of 94 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, meaning the owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $295 more in property taxes a year.

“This is a question that we have to take to our voters for approval. It is understood that this is a lot of money but there’s also a lot of work that needs to be done,” Hall stated.

If the referendum is approved on Jun. 28, the planning for this project will start on Jan. 29. Hall said they are planning to open a new junior high building in the fall of 2024 and have the space issues at other buildings addressed by the fall of 2025.