School board member resigns after making racist comments

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelbyville school board is looking for a new member after one man resigned Thursday evening. Keith Boehm stepped down after making racist comments on social media.

Boehm posted the comments on Facebook. Several of them made reference to Black people stating things like, ‘Most crime is perpetrated by Black people. Don’t act like animals and you won’t be treated like animals,’ ‘They do not deserve equal treatment,’ ‘These are not any kind of human deserving respect,’ and ‘Black lives might matter if they quit acting like animals.’

The school board president said if Boehm didn’t choose to resign on his own, they would’ve encouraged it.

“These comments do not represent the standards or values of the school district or of our community,” said Rob Bosgraaf, school board president. “As school board members we have to strive for a learning environment where all students feel accepted, welcomed and safe. Comments like the ones we are addressing now are counterproductive to the mission of our schools.”

You can read the full statement below.

Boehm was elected to the school board last year. His term would have lasted until 2023.