School board member resigns after making racist comments on social media

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville school board member has resigned after making racist comments on social media.

Thursday night, Keith Boehm’s resignation was announced publicly at the school board meeting.

Boehm made comments on a Facebook post that the school board said were unacceptable. The superintendent said they investigated and looked into Boehm’s online conduct regarding this and found it to be against the board’s standards of conduct.

The school board president said the nature of the comments were discriminatory and racist. Several comments on the post made reference to black people stating things like:

“Most crime is perpetrated by black people. Don’t act like animals and you won’t be treated like animals.”

“They do not deserve equal treatment.”

These are not any kind of human deserving respect.”

Black lives might matter if they quit acting like animals.”

Boehm was elected to be on the school board last year. His term would have lasted until 2023.