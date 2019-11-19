School board meets during contract dispute

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The school board is meeting Tuesday night amidst a contract dispute wth its teaching assistants union. The board has been behind closed doors since 4:00 p.m. discussing employment, pay and discipline, and other issues.

They aren’t taking any action while in closed session.

One issue expected to come up at the meeting is the contract dispute. The district and TAs have been negotiation since April. The TAs went on strike for three days at the end of October. The district told parents of students with special needs to keep their kids at home during the strike, something the State Board of Education said violated federal law.

A mediation session is scheduled between the district and union on Thursday.