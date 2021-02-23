School board member stepping down after years of service to the community

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Gladys Davis is resigning from her role on the Danville District 118 School Board. She’d been a member of the board since 2015.

Davis is a long-time educator in Danville. Before joining the school board, she was the Director of the Danville Area Community College Child Development Center and a volunteer tutor at the Laura Lee Fellowship House for Project Success.

People who know her say she has made an impact on generations upon generations of students.

When asked what Davis’ legacy will be, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said, “Her legacy will be love, light, and leadership. People will say that they were individually better people and they will say that Danville was a better place to work, live, and play because of Gladys Davis.”

A new appointee is expected to take Davis’ place at the board’s meeting Wednesday night.